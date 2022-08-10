NewsVideos

DNA Breaking: Who will be new speaker of Bihar?

A special session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will be called on August 24 and 25. A floor test will be held on 24th August and Legislative Council proceedings will be held on 25th August. A new speaker will also be elected in this session.

|Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 10:44 PM IST
