videoDetails

DNA: Can people go to any extent to protest against Hindus?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 12:37 AM IST

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri had brought more than 200 non-Hindus back to Sanatan Dharma in Bageshwar Dham. After which he is on the target of the opponents. Shyam Manav challenged Dhirendra Shastri to prove his miracle. After which Dhirendra Shastri accepted the challenge in Raipur.