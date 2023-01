videoDetails

DNA: Cares about honor of Tricolor more than life

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Every Indian has respect for the tricolor. One such video has surfaced from Panipat in Haryana. Seeing which every Indian's chest will swell with pride. There was a massive fire in a factory in Panipat. After which the fireman Sunil, without worrying about his life, brought back the tricolor with pride.