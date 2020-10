DNA: CBI to probe TRP scam, registers FIR on UP government's recommendation

CBI has now started an investigation in the case of TRP scam in Uttar Pradesh by registering an FIR. Recently, after Maharashtra, a case of TRP scam was also reported in Uttar Pradesh. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day.