DNA: Charge sheet filed in Lakhimpur Kheri case

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

In the Lakhimpur Kheri farmer's death case, the difficulties of accused Ashish Mishra have increased. Today the police has filed a charge sheet in this case. The police told the court that there is sufficient basis to frame charges against all the accused. There are 14 accused in this case including Ashish Mishra.