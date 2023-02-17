हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
DNA: Chetan Sharma has resigned
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Feb 17, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Zee News had recently shown the sting operation of Indian cricket team's chief selector Chetan Sharma, the effect of which is that Chetan Sharma's game is over. Chetan Sharma has resigned today.
×
All Videos
Operation Dost: NDRF team, dog squad return from Turkey
Breaking: Terrorist attack on Pakistan's Karachi police station, operation underway
46:18
Baat Pate Ki: Big blow to Uddhav Thackeray from EC
First-ever Snow Cricket Tournament kicks off in Pulwama
NDRF rescue team receives applauds at Adana airport while returning from Turkey
Trending Videos
Operation Dost: NDRF team, dog squad return from Turkey
Breaking: Terrorist attack on Pakistan's Karachi police station, operation underway
46:18
Baat Pate Ki: Big blow to Uddhav Thackeray from EC
First-ever Snow Cricket Tournament kicks off in Pulwama
NDRF rescue team receives applauds at Adana airport while returning from Turkey
chetan sharma resigns,Game Over,chetan sharma quits,chetan sharma zee news,Chetan Sharma,game over zee news,game over chetan,game over chetan sharma,chetan sharma sting video,chetan sharma on virat kohli,chetan sharma video,Chetan Sharma news,chetan sharma interview,chetan sharma bcci,chetan sharma bcci selector,bcci selector,bcci selectors name,BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma,chetan sharma cricketer,Zee News,Virat Kohli,Saurav Ganguly,