DNA: Chetan Sharma has resigned

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Zee News had recently shown the sting operation of Indian cricket team's chief selector Chetan Sharma, the effect of which is that Chetan Sharma's game is over. Chetan Sharma has resigned today.

