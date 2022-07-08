NewsVideos

DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway

A major accident happened due to cloudburst near Amarnath cave. At least 13 people died in this accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the accident. Let us tell you that this incident of cloudburst is being told about 2 kilometers away from the Amarnath cave.

Jul 08, 2022
