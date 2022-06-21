DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?

In the case of violence that took place in Bihar's Patna on June 18, the police has registered an FIR against 4 coaching centers. It is alleged in the FIR that the owners of these coaching centers instigated maximum number of students to join the protests.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

