DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?

Police have arrested 3 suspected terrorists in Phulwari Sharif in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Some documents have been recovered by the police from these people, in which it is written that by the year 2047, there will be Islamic rule in India.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 12:10 AM IST

