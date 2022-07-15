NewsVideos

DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?

Police have arrested 3 suspected terrorists in Phulwari Sharif in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Some documents have been recovered by the police from these people, in which it is written that by the year 2047, there will be Islamic rule in India.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 12:10 AM IST
Police have arrested 3 suspected terrorists in Phulwari Sharif in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Some documents have been recovered by the police from these people, in which it is written that by the year 2047, there will be Islamic rule in India.

All Videos

Chinese scientists develop a robot fish that can help with microplastic waste | Zee English News |
Chinese scientists develop a robot fish that can help with microplastic waste | Zee English News |
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan saying she wants to date him | Koffee With Karan
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan saying she wants to date him | Koffee With Karan
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
15:1
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
Deshhit: Big plan to make India an Islamic nation?
48:52
Deshhit: Big plan to make India an Islamic nation?
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
9:8
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab

Trending Videos

Chinese scientists develop a robot fish that can help with microplastic waste | Zee English News |
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan saying she wants to date him | Koffee With Karan
15:1
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
48:52
Deshhit: Big plan to make India an Islamic nation?
9:8
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video,establish islamic rule in india,islamic rule in india,Islamic rule,islamic rule in india by 2047,india 2047,India in 2047,latest news india,Popular Front of India,4 step for islamic rule in india,india 2047 document of pfi,mughal rulers in india,musilm rulers in india,pfi plan india 2047,India,islamic terror india,india vision 2047,popular front of india ban,islamic organisation india,20247 tak india islamic,Islamic State in India,DNA,rohit ranjan,Hindi,