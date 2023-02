videoDetails

DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Cow Hug Day is in discussion before Valentine's Day. The government wants us to celebrate Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day. But where did the government get the inspiration for such a tremendous idea and why was the cow chosen to embrace it?