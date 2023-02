videoDetails

DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

The Indian women's Under-19 cricket team created history by defeating England by 7 wickets in the T20 World Cup. After which BCCI has also honored the players. But now on the return of the daughters, they have been warmly welcomed. At the same time, Sonia, a player of the team, got emotional while meeting her sister.