DNA: Deepfake images of over 1 lakh women being shared on internet

Over 1 lakh women became target of bots on Telegram. Deep fake images of many women are spreading on Telegram. Deep fake images of private individuals, not celebrities or influencers were made using artificial intelligence (AI). Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we analyse how with help of AI deep fake images of over lakh women were created.