DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?

When the exemption given to the elderly has been abolished by the Indian Railways, then it is also necessary to think that why the government does not end the facility of free train travel available to the public representatives.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 12:12 AM IST

When the exemption given to the elderly has been abolished by the Indian Railways, then it is also necessary to think that why the government does not end the facility of free train travel available to the public representatives.