DNA: Dhirendra Shastri's comment on FIR case on brother!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Several sections have been registered against the brother of narrator Dhirendra Shastri under the SC/ST Act. Dhirendra Shastri said on FIR case on brother, 'Don't connect every subject with us, whatever you do will pay'.