DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction

A different type of fast is being observed in Begumganj of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, about which a lot of discussion is happening. In this fast, hundreds of people have pledged to distance themselves from all electronic gadgets including mobile phones, tablets, laptops for one day. In this digital fast, everyone has deposited their gadgets in the temple.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 12:18 AM IST

A different type of fast is being observed in Begumganj of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, about which a lot of discussion is happening. In this fast, hundreds of people have pledged to distance themselves from all electronic gadgets including mobile phones, tablets, laptops for one day. In this digital fast, everyone has deposited their gadgets in the temple.