Baba Siddique Murder: Youth Shooters Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 09:28 PM IST

Baba Siddique Murder: The murder of Baba Siddique in Mumbai has been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with connections to Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. What is more alarming is that the alleged shooters involved are all young men, aged between 20 and 22. Three of the six accused have already been arrested, including Dharmraj Kashyap from UP, Gurmel Singh from Haryana, and Praveen Lonkar from Maharashtra. The police are actively searching for three more suspects, including Shiv Kumar from UP, Zeeshan Akhtar from Punjab, and Shubham Lonkar from Maharashtra. Watch the report to find out how these young men became associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.