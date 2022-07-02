NewsVideos

DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?

Umesh Kolhe, a drug dealer, was murdered in Amravati. He went out after closing his shop, when some bike-borne youths stopped his car and killed him. This incident happened on 21st June. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has handed over the investigation of this matter to the NIA. They will investigate whether there is any terrorist conspiracy behind Umesh's murder.

Jul 02, 2022
