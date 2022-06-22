NewsVideos

DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?

For the next presidential election, all the opposition parties together declared Yashwant Sinha as their candidate. Yashwant Sinha used to be a big leader of BJP earlier. For Presidential candidacy, BJP on the other hand has chosen Draupadi Murmu. She is the first tribal woman to be nominated for the post of President.

