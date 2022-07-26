DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?

Droupadi Murmu has become the first woman tribal president of the country. The country has also created this history. There is a clear message from this that there is an equal opportunity for every religion, every class and every society in India. This will increase the confidence of the women and tribal society of the country. In this report, watch what is the meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming the President?

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 12:38 AM IST

