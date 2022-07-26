NewsVideos

DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?

Droupadi Murmu has become the first woman tribal president of the country. The country has also created this history. There is a clear message from this that there is an equal opportunity for every religion, every class and every society in India. This will increase the confidence of the women and tribal society of the country. In this report, watch what is the meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming the President?

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 12:38 AM IST
Droupadi Murmu has become the first woman tribal president of the country. The country has also created this history. There is a clear message from this that there is an equal opportunity for every religion, every class and every society in India. This will increase the confidence of the women and tribal society of the country. In this report, watch what is the meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming the President?

All Videos

DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
12:16
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
9:50
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
5:58
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
6:49
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
4:42
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?

Trending Videos

12:16
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
9:50
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
5:58
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
6:49
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
4:42
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video,draupadi murmu president meaning,draupadi murmu oath ceremony,president draupadi murmu,draupadi murmu new president,draupadi murmu oath taking ceremony,Draupadi Murmu President,draupadi murmu news,draupadi murmu speech,draupadi murmu oath,droupadi murmu swearing in ceremony,President Oath Ceremony Protocol news,about President Oath,President Oath news,Tribal society,How a Tribal Women became President,ray of hope for tribals,