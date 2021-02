DNA: EC announces poll dates for TN, Assam, Kerala, WB, and Puducherry

The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you an analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we decode election politics in India.