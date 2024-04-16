Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shankar Rao among 18 Naxalites killed in encounter

Sonam|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 08:32 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Chhattisgarh Naxalites Encounter: Big operation against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. 18 Naxalites were killed in Kanker.. Naxal leader Shankar Rao, who had a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head, was also among the Naxalites killed in the fierce gun battle

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee over Ram Navami in Bengal
Play Icon41:50
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee over Ram Navami in Bengal
Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition
Play Icon19:00
Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition
Viral Video: People's Reactions Go Viral On Seeing Woman Taller Than Them
Play Icon00:31
Viral Video: People's Reactions Go Viral On Seeing Woman Taller Than Them
Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken; Guess The Winner
Play Icon00:59
Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken; Guess The Winner
Korean Woman Dances To 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo' On Bengali New Year; Internet In Awe
Play Icon00:41
Korean Woman Dances To 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo' On Bengali New Year; Internet In Awe

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee over Ram Navami in Bengal
play icon41:50
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee over Ram Navami in Bengal
Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition
play icon19:0
Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition
Viral Video: People's Reactions Go Viral On Seeing Woman Taller Than Them
play icon0:31
Viral Video: People's Reactions Go Viral On Seeing Woman Taller Than Them
Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken; Guess The Winner
play icon0:59
Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken; Guess The Winner
Korean Woman Dances To 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo' On Bengali New Year; Internet In Awe
play icon0:41
Korean Woman Dances To 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo' On Bengali New Year; Internet In Awe