Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee over Ram Navami in Bengal

Sonam|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: After Srirampur in Hooghly, Calcutta High Court has now given conditional permission to take out Ram Navami procession in Howrah also. The court has given permission to take out a procession with 200 people and politics has also started regarding this. Addressing a rally in Balurghat, West Bengal. Prime Minister Modi has said that this is the first Ram Navami. When Ramlala is seated in the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM said that, Like always, TMC tried its best to stop Ram Navami here. But only truth wins. Therefore, permission has been received from the court and tomorrow Ram Navami processions will be taken out with full devotion and devotion.

All Videos

Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition
Play Icon19:00
Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition
Viral Video: People's Reactions Go Viral On Seeing Woman Taller Than Them
Play Icon00:31
Viral Video: People's Reactions Go Viral On Seeing Woman Taller Than Them
Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken; Guess The Winner
Play Icon00:59
Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken; Guess The Winner
Korean Woman Dances To 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo' On Bengali New Year; Internet In Awe
Play Icon00:41
Korean Woman Dances To 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo' On Bengali New Year; Internet In Awe
Zomato Boy Delivering Food On Harley-Davidson Goes Viral
Play Icon00:28
Zomato Boy Delivering Food On Harley-Davidson Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition
play icon19:0
Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition
Viral Video: People's Reactions Go Viral On Seeing Woman Taller Than Them
play icon0:31
Viral Video: People's Reactions Go Viral On Seeing Woman Taller Than Them
Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken; Guess The Winner
play icon0:59
Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken; Guess The Winner
Korean Woman Dances To 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo' On Bengali New Year; Internet In Awe
play icon0:41
Korean Woman Dances To 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo' On Bengali New Year; Internet In Awe
Zomato Boy Delivering Food On Harley-Davidson Goes Viral
play icon0:28
Zomato Boy Delivering Food On Harley-Davidson Goes Viral