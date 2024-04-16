videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee over Ram Navami in Bengal

Sonam | Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 08:06 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: After Srirampur in Hooghly, Calcutta High Court has now given conditional permission to take out Ram Navami procession in Howrah also. The court has given permission to take out a procession with 200 people and politics has also started regarding this. Addressing a rally in Balurghat, West Bengal. Prime Minister Modi has said that this is the first Ram Navami. When Ramlala is seated in the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM said that, Like always, TMC tried its best to stop Ram Navami here. But only truth wins. Therefore, permission has been received from the court and tomorrow Ram Navami processions will be taken out with full devotion and devotion.