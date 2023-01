videoDetails

DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

The demand for sea cucumber is very high in the international market. Amidst the increasing demands of sea cucumber, now its smuggling has also started. Smuggling of these sea cucumbers has started in Tamil Nadu, India. Due to the skyrocketing prices, new mafias have arisen in these areas.