DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army

The Indian government's decision regarding the army will reduce the average age to serve in Indian army and more and more youth will be join. At present, the average age of Indian soldiers is 32 years, while in the US Army this average age is 27 years.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 01:22 AM IST

