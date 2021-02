DNA: Fake news on Petrol-Diesel prices after Budget 2021

After the Budget 2021 was tabled in Parliament, it was claimed that petrol and diesel will now become expensive in India, as the government has imposed agri-infra cess at the rate of Rs 4 on diesel and Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol. Many tweets were also made about this news. Whereas, this is fake news. The imposition of this cess will not affect the pocket of the common man.