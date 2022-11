DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend

Updated: Nov 30, 2022

As the police investigation in the Shraddha murder case is progressing, new secrets are being revealed. According to sources, Aftab's new girlfriend went into shock after hearing his scandal. Shraddha murder is being repeatedly described as a case of love jihad. Now the question is arising whether friendship with Hindu girls, again and again, is a coincidence or a conspiracy?