DNA: Foreign company Invesco cannot takeover if you are with me: Dr. Subhash Chandra

The founder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Dr. Subhash Chandra speaks to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on the matter of ZEEL and Invesco issue. On Tuesday, Dr. Subhash Chandra broke his silence on media reports that cast aspersions on the ZEEL-SONY merger and challenged Invesco to come out with the truth and credentials of the six members whom it wants on board.