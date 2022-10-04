NewsVideos

DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!

Oct 04, 2022
People's thinking nowadays has become such that if they get anything for free, they will start running towards it. If the government gave free grains, then they will vote for them and if someone promises free electricity, then they will make that person win the election. This is just like the Buy One, Get One offer of an online company which has no end. But in the end, the customer is at loss. This marketing strategy has now been made by the governments as their election strategy.

DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah's big attack on terrorism in J&K
Deshhit: Kim Jong once again conducts dangerous missile test

