DNA: Future look of railway stations

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

The first picture that comes to mind when we hear the word railway station is a crowded place where facilities are less and chaos is more. Where the facilities from food and drink to seating and security are half-complete. In this country, more than 2 crore people travel in trains and about 4 lakh people in flights every day. But there is a difference of ground and sky in the facilities and maintenance of airport and railway station. But now facilities like airport are going to be available at the railway station itself.