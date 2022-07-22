DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?

Through the ground report of that house in Meerut, understand how our national flag is prepared. This house is considered a temple of the national flag. The tricolor prepared in a small house became the biggest witness of independence.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

Through the ground report of that house in Meerut, understand how our national flag is prepared. This house is considered a temple of the national flag. The tricolor prepared in a small house became the biggest witness of independence.