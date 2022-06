DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'

In the matter of questioning Rahul Gandhi in the Herald case, the Constitution which the Congress is talking about today was made a piece of paper by Indira Gandhi at one time. It is also a coincidence that the way the Congress party has done Satyagraha for Rahul Gandhi, on the same day in the year 1975, Rahul Gandhi's grandmother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also demonstrated power.