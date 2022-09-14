DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!

Today is Hindi Day. On this day in the year 1949, the Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi as the official language of India. Many times people consider the official language and national language to be the same, but there is no mention of the national language in the Constitution of India. Article 343 of the Constitution states that the official language of the country shall be Hindi and the script Devanagari.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Today is Hindi Day. On this day in the year 1949, the Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi as the official language of India. Many times people consider the official language and national language to be the same, but there is no mention of the national language in the Constitution of India. Article 343 of the Constitution states that the official language of the country shall be Hindi and the script Devanagari.