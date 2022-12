videoDetails

DNA: DNA test of 'drink and drive' in politics

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 11:31 PM IST

On Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal raised the issue of drug trade spreading in Punjab in Parliament. During this, he raised serious questions on the Aam Aadmi Party government of Punjab and directly attacked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.