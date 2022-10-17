DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission had conducted the preliminary eligibility test on 15 and 16 October. Lakhs of students had applied for it. In two days, the candidates had to appear in the examination in different examination centres. Some pictures of the crowd of examinees from UP came to the fore. These pictures are of the carelessness and disorder of the system. While deciding the examination center in the conduct of examinations in our country, it is not thought that how the candidate will reach.