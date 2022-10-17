NewsVideos

DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission had conducted the preliminary eligibility test on 15 and 16 October. Lakhs of students had applied for it. In two days, the candidates had to appear in the examination in different examination centres. Some pictures of the crowd of examinees from UP came to the fore. These pictures are of the carelessness and disorder of the system. While deciding the examination center in the conduct of examinations in our country, it is not thought that how the candidate will reach.

All Videos

T20 World Cup Round Up: Mohammed Shami's fiery spell to Scotland beating 2-time champions
T20 World Cup Round Up: Mohammed Shami's fiery spell to Scotland beating 2-time champions
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
9:24
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
23:31
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
10:45
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
Congress Presidential Poll: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts vote
Congress Presidential Poll: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts vote

Trending Videos

T20 World Cup Round Up: Mohammed Shami's fiery spell to Scotland beating 2-time champions
9:24
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
23:31
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
10:45
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
Congress Presidential Poll: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts vote
DNA Video,crowd in railway station on pet exam,crowd in railway station pet exam,pet exam crowd in train,UPSSSC PET exam,huge crowd in pet exam,pet exam crowd,up pet exam,upsssc pet exam date 2022,students crowd in pet exam,up pet exam 2022,pet exam station view,up pet candidates in railway station,staion viral video pet exam,pet exam 2022,uppet railway stations,upsssc pet exam 2022,students crowd in train,pet exam viral video,pet exam news,up pet exam crowd,