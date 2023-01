videoDetails

DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a sentence on charges of rape and murder, has got parole. Ram Rahim has got parole for 40 days. Gurmeet Ram Rahim has got parole for the second time in 3 months.