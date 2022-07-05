DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has made a documentary titled 'Kaali', in which Maa Kali is shown smoking a cigarette. The way Hindu gods and goddesses have been made fun of in this film, people's sentiments have been hurt. In the film's poster, the actress dressed as Goddess Kali is seen smoking a cigarette. In her other hand there is also a flag of the LGBT community.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 12:12 AM IST

