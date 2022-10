DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

In DNA, we will first file a charge sheet against the system and question bring each and every architect of the bridge of death in Gujarat's Morbi whose carelessness led to the death of 136 innocent people. The incident of breakdown of suspension bridge in Morbi is not an accident but a mass murder which the whole system has done together and today we will prove this through eyewitnesses and evidence.