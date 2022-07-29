NewsVideos

DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?

Today in DNA we will tell you that for the Air Force of any country, its pilots are more valuable than its fighter jets. Years of hard work and crores of rupees are spent in preparing a fighter pilot. Losing a pilot in any such accidents simply means that the power of the Air Force is reduced. Apart from this, such accidents also have a profound effect on the morale of the Airman.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:56 PM IST
Today in DNA we will tell you that for the Air Force of any country, its pilots are more valuable than its fighter jets. Years of hard work and crores of rupees are spent in preparing a fighter pilot. Losing a pilot in any such accidents simply means that the power of the Air Force is reduced. Apart from this, such accidents also have a profound effect on the morale of the Airman.

All Videos

DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
4:47
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
Deshhit: Will Taiwan become the second Ukraine?
43:46
Deshhit: Will Taiwan become the second Ukraine?
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
5:22
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
4:51
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?
36:2
Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?

Trending Videos

4:47
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
43:46
Deshhit: Will Taiwan become the second Ukraine?
5:22
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
4:51
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
36:2
Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?
DNA Video,MiG-21 fighter aircraft Crash,Fighter jet crashed,Barmer jet crash news,Rajasthan MiG-21 crash,2 pilot death,Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,IAF chief on MiG-21 Crash,PM Modi on fighter jet Crash,mig-21 crash breaking news,mig-21 fighter jet crash,fighter aircraft,iaf mig-21 fighter jet crashes,indian air force fighter jet crashes,Fighter jet crash,MiG 21 crash,fighter jet,IAF's MIG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crashes barmer,IAF breaking News,bhimda,DNA,