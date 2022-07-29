DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?

Today in DNA we will tell you that for the Air Force of any country, its pilots are more valuable than its fighter jets. Years of hard work and crores of rupees are spent in preparing a fighter pilot. Losing a pilot in any such accidents simply means that the power of the Air Force is reduced. Apart from this, such accidents also have a profound effect on the morale of the Airman.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

