DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request

|Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
The people running our system consider themselves to be God and the people as their subjects. A video of Harjot Kaur Bhamra, a senior IAS officer in Bihar, is a living example of this. On Tuesday, at a workshop held in Patna, she reached as the chief guest and during the question answer round, a student asked if the government could not provide sanitary pads worth Rs 20-30. The student had asked this question in such a normal way. But IAS Harjot Kaur responded in an equally unusual way.

