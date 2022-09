DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

The PFI was engaged in an anti-national conspiracy and this threat was first sensed by the NIA. Based on the intelligence inputs received by the NIA in its investigation, today the central government has banned PFI for 5 years. The government believes that PFI was creating such an atmosphere in the country, due to which there was a fear of spreading communal tension in the country.