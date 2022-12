videoDetails

DNA: If there was any other car instead of Mercedes?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

Road accidents are common in our country. Every hour 18 people lose their lives on the roads in India. Union Ministry of Road Transport has issued a report in the year 2021. In this report, it has been claimed that 47 road accidents happen every hour in India. In the year 2021, 1,53,972 people lost their lives due to road accidents.