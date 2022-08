DNA: Important information related to Tomato Flu

Tomato Flu is a disease that is affecting children. It is also being claimed that this is a new type of viral. In this DNA report, see every important information related to Tomato Flu.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

Tomato Flu is a disease that is affecting children. It is also being claimed that this is a new type of viral. In this DNA report, see every important information related to Tomato Flu.