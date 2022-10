DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

Zoom is not an officer or soldier, it is an assault dog. Zoom was first sent to gather information about the terrorists, during which it identified the terrorists and clashed with them. But then a terrorist fired at him. In this encounter, two bullets hit him and he got injured. However, even after being injured, he did not stop and kept fighting with the terrorists. Watch Zoom's bravery analysis in this DNA report.