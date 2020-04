DNA: India's Aarogya Setu application creates history

India's Aarogya Setu application created history on Tuesday night by becoming the world's fastest growing mobile app with 50 million users in 13 days. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, know about how India's Aarogya Setu application created history.