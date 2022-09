DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand

In the SCO Summit, the Presidents of 8 countries including India, China and Russia talked on many important issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the 5 big powers of India in this conference.

| Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

