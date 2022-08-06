DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?

Congress protested against inflation across the country today and Rahul Gandhi said that he will raise his voice for inflation. Talking about the figures, you will be surprised to know that inflation was more uncontrolled in the UPA than in the Modi government. Watch the DNA test of Congress protest.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:22 AM IST

