DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea

Today in DNA, we will tell you about the new power, new identity given to the Navy of our country. The Indian Navy has got their indigenous aircraft carrier today. In a spectacular program held in Kochi, Prime Minister Modi commissioned INS Vikrant to the Navy and also unveiled the new Naval flag.

|Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
