NewsVideos

DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?

On January 21 this year, Namaz was offered by some children in a school located in Kolar district of Karnataka. Now a similar case has come up from a government school of Jharkhand. This whole incident indicates that the poison of religious radicalism has started spreading in the schools of our country. Today in DNA we will talk is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:14 AM IST
On January 21 this year, Namaz was offered by some children in a school located in Kolar district of Karnataka. Now a similar case has come up from a government school of Jharkhand. This whole incident indicates that the poison of religious radicalism has started spreading in the schools of our country. Today in DNA we will talk is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?

All Videos

DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
11:32
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
7:46
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
17:38
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
11:55
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Khabren Khatakhat: Outrage against SC's remarks on Nupur Sharma
6:52
Khabren Khatakhat: Outrage against SC's remarks on Nupur Sharma

Trending Videos

11:32
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
7:46
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
17:38
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
11:55
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
6:52
Khabren Khatakhat: Outrage against SC's remarks on Nupur Sharma
DNA Video,school prayer in jharkhand,jharkhand school prayer controversy,jharkhand school prayer,jharkhand school prayer row,muslim school in jharkhand,garhwa school muslim prayer,school prayer controversy,school prayer in jharkhand latest news,school prayer controversy in jharkhand,Jharkhand,Jharkhand school,bihar jharkhand news,Muslim prayer,garhwa jharkhand school,Karnataka school,namaz offered in karnataka school,Religious prayers in schools,DNA,