DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

Today in DNA we will analyze the biggest problem of Delhi i.e. pollution and the annual political procession in its name. Every year in the months of October and November, this political rally takes place inside Delhi, in which the politicians of Delhi and its adjoining states, blame each other for pollution, joke with the people of Delhi on pollution.