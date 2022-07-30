NewsVideos

DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens

Israel's Supreme Court has upheld the 2008 citizenship law. This law states that if a person is involved in anti-national activities, terrorist activities or is found guilty of spying on the country, then his/her citizenship can be stripped. This means that the government has every right to take back his citizenship.

