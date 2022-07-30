DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
Israel's Supreme Court has upheld the 2008 citizenship law. This law states that if a person is involved in anti-national activities, terrorist activities or is found guilty of spying on the country, then his/her citizenship can be stripped. This means that the government has every right to take back his citizenship.
Israel's Supreme Court has upheld the 2008 citizenship law. This law states that if a person is involved in anti-national activities, terrorist activities or is found guilty of spying on the country, then his/her citizenship can be stripped. This means that the government has every right to take back his citizenship.