DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens

Israel's Supreme Court has upheld the 2008 citizenship law. This law states that if a person is involved in anti-national activities, terrorist activities or is found guilty of spying on the country, then his/her citizenship can be stripped. This means that the government has every right to take back his citizenship.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 12:16 AM IST

